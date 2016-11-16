Introducing the “Xero” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Xero WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Xero

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Xero handles all of your business accounting functions from bank reconciliation and financial reporting to inventory tracking and payroll. Xero for WooCommerce gives you the ability to set up automatic creation of invoices in Xero for ecommerce sales. After the module is installed and configured, each order placed in your WooCommerce store is securely sent to your Xero account to keep records up to date. All product, shipping, discount, and tax data is sent to Xero. When payments are made, they are applied to the appropriate invoice to keep everything in balance.”

What We Say

Use Xero to make your accounting easier (and more cloud based)? This extension will get you closer to fully automatic accounts as it will export your orders directly into Xero. Don’t do the hard work when the computer can! Recommended.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Xero is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Xero?

