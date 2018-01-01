Migration in the context of Silicon Dales means a hosting migration, that is, a migration of a website from one web hosting provider to another.

Depending on your website setup, changing hosting provider can be straight forward, but sometimes with complex setups involving recurring billing, cron jobs or API integrations it can be advisable to get an experienced developer to oversee the change.

We also offer hosting consultations to help you find the hosting which suits your particular site setup, so whether you’re interested in how transients are handled, or the way caching is interacting with your site function, we can draw upon a great deal of experience with different sites and a clutch of recommended hosts.

Get in touch to find out more about how Silicon Dales can aid your web hosting migration or see our tutorials, reviews and case studies below.