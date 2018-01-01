WP All Import is a really powerful import plugin for WordPress (also with a WooCommerce extension too) which can help webmasters to import just about any content, in CSV or XML format, into their WordPress based websites.

With a sister product called WP All Export, and a variety of little helper extensions, this plugin is a great little tool, with many uses.

Silicon Dales are recommended developers for this plugin, we have particular expertise using the tool to automate product imports into WooCommerce.