G Suite Enterprise Available Through Silicon Dales

We have big news for G Suite customers old and new: Silicon Dales are now resellers of the G Suite Enterprise product through our partnership with Google Cloud.

So, What’s G Suite Enterprise?

First up, an explanation of what G Suite is: G Suite is what used to be called Google Apps for Business. Its essentially all the Google goodies, rolled into a business account @yourdomain.com, and with management tools designed for businesses – not personal Gmail account – i.e. with staff members (or seats) which can be added and removed. It can handle pretty much every element of your business’ everyday IT needs.

G Suite Enterprise is an extended and “more complicated” version of G Suite for large and enterprise businesses. Its got more features. Its got enterprise grade elements, which are required by businesses which are much larger, like data analysis across thousands of workers, for example. In short, its a mega power up for the biggest companies (like Stripe) who want additional security, reliability and data analysis (among other things).

Silicon Dales are Authorised Resellers

Silicon Dales resell G Suite to clients. We provide a support, integration layer over the top of Google’s excellent offering here. This means we learn your business, and we help you to deliver a seamless launch. We are also here month-to-month to support your users with the packages, and making the most of the many and various elements of G Suite for your specific business. We can add email accounts (or seats) to your plan, at the click of a button, making your IT department’s life easier: they don’t need to learn the cloud. We already know how this stuff works. They just book through the services as they become requested by your various departments!

Contact Silicon Dales today if you’re thinking of moving your business IT into the cloud.