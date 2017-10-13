Case Study: Microsite from PSD for Greene King’s Craft Academy

Silicon Dales made a WordPress-based microsite from PSD designs for Greene King’s Craft Academy initiative.

Craft Academy is a beer brand with a difference. It was founded on the principle that young people who have the drive and ambition to succeed should be offered the opportunity to realise it.

Greene King is the UK’s largest pub retailer and brewer. The group operates 3,100 pubs, restaurants and hotels.

GK retain Retail Impact Solutions for marketing services. Retail Impact Solutions brought Silicon Dales on board for technical delivery of the craft academy website.

Ian Perrett from Retail Impact Solutions said of the experience of engaging Silicon Dales:

“We were very happy with the service from Silicon Dales. Nothing was too much trouble and the project was completed to a higher standard than the specification and most importantly on time. Our client is very pleased with the end result and so are we. We have worked with Silicon Dales on several projects and on an ongoing support basis and would not hesitate to recommend them.”

