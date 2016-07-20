Every wondered how to get a list of all email addresses (including aliases) which are in use at your Google Apps for Work domain(s)?
The instructions below will allow you to grab a copy of every email address which is currently in use.
How to get a complete list of all active email addresses in Google Apps
The method below shows all email addresses, including aliases and who they point to.
- Sign into Google Apps admin at http://admin.google.com.
- Click Google Apps
- Select Gmail
- Click Email addresses
You will then see the table of email addresses, differentiated by aliases and user accounts.
Please note that if G Suite Groups are used, Group email addresses are not included in the list described in this post. To see a list of all Group email addresses, go to the Groups page within the G Suite admin interface.
Thanks JC – yes, the steps described will list email addresses and aliases in use. If groups are in use, there’s a place to view all these, under Groups.