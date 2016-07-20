How to get a complete list of all active email addresses in Google Apps

Every wondered how to get a list of all email addresses (including aliases) which are in use at your Google Apps for Work domain(s)?

The instructions below will allow you to grab a copy of every email address which is currently in use.

The method below shows all email addresses, including aliases and who they point to.

  1. Sign into Google Apps admin at http://admin.google.com.
  2. Click Google Apps
  3. Select Gmail
  4. Click Email addresses

You will then see the table of email addresses, differentiated by aliases and user accounts.

    Please note that if G Suite Groups are used, Group email addresses are not included in the list described in this post. To see a list of all Group email addresses, go to the Groups page within the G Suite admin interface.

      Thanks JC – yes, the steps described will list email addresses and aliases in use. If groups are in use, there’s a place to view all these, under Groups.

