Every wondered how to get a list of all email addresses (including aliases) which are in use at your Google Apps for Work domain(s)?

The instructions below will allow you to grab a copy of every email address which is currently in use.

How to get a complete list of all active email addresses in Google Apps

The method below shows all email addresses, including aliases and who they point to.

Sign into Google Apps admin at http://admin.google.com. Click Google Apps Select Gmail Click Email addresses

You will then see the table of email addresses, differentiated by aliases and user accounts.