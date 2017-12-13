(Last Updated On: December 13, 2017)

I know, right! Why would you want to do that?!

Well, joking aside, there are legitimate reasons to want to take WooCommerce out of a WordPress site (maybe you’re migrating it to its own subdomain, we do this a lot for our clients), and, when you’ve got rid of it, you want to take out all the extra information (products, orders, custom post types, etc etc) from the database because, well, its just a lot of cruft you don’t need if you are completely removing WooCommerce.

Luckily for you, the developers who helped to build WooCommerce had your best interests in mind when they created the plugin, and provided a nice way to simply clean out your database when you remove WooCommerce, by following the simple steps below.

How to Uninstall and completely remove WooCommerce

Open your WordPress install’s wp-config.php file Right before where it says “* That’s all, stop editing! Happy blogging. */” insert a new line, and add the following code define ('WC_REMOVE_ALL_DATA', true); – then save your file; Deactivate WooCommerce at WP-admin > plugins Delete WooCommerce at WP-admin > plugins That’s it!

You’ll find, after adding the constant, that WooCommerce removes all its old data. I’d recommend to backup your database and files before doing anything like this. Or, consult a good developer and have them do it for you. Contact us to see about WordPress & WooCommerce development on your site.