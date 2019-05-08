Case Study: Blog post editing for Tom Herudek

Full-stack WordPress developer, Tom Herudek, booked Silicon Dales for blog post editing services on a piece of cornerstone content.

The Client

Tom Herudek is a full-stack WordPress developer with 10 years of experience. He is the brains behind the top-rated WordPress theme, Ark, and also has a Master’s degree in Finance & Business.

The Task

Edit a cornerstone piece of content to the standard for native Business English – beyond the suggestions made within the visual editor and Grammarly.

It was important to maintain Tom’s energetic tone and authentic voice, whilst enhancing readability for international business clients.

Read the post: How to scope your work as a freelancer so you never work for free

What the client said

Tom said of his experience:

I’m always trying to find the best and smartest people around and convince them to cooperate with me. Then the work flows, things are getting done and the results are excellent. Luckily for me, Silicon Dales are indeed one of the best people you can work with. The proof read itself significantly enhanced the value of my article. Silicon Dales also brought up some useful suggestions. The process itself was very smooth, I’ve just sent the URL and login to my WordPress install. Linda did the rest, while she kept me informed about the progress. Saves a lot of time for me, no micromanagement required. Definitely 5-stars, well deserved.

Get editing services from Silicon Dales