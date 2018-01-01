Posts about Agency
- Case Study: Microsite from PSD for Greene King’s Craft Academy
- Case Study: Stripe Extension for WooCommerce Fix for SAYHELLO Creative – Digital Agency to the Hospitality Industry
- Case Study: WooCommerce and Gravity Forms Customization for “Design Office” – the Cheshire-Based Marketing Agency
- Case Study: Custom WooCommerce Barcode Scanning Plugin for Vant Marketing
- Case Study: Multiple WordPress Installation System for “RIS” – the Thirsk-Based Marketing Agency
- Case Study: Re-Theme, Migration & Optimization for Client of Xperformm – the Sports Consultancy Agency
- Case Study: Authorize.net Payment Gateway for WooCommerce Fix and Customized Reports for Elixir Studios, Texas