Case Study: Moodle and Mailchimp Integration for WooCommerce

The Institute of Photography booked Silicon Dales to update integrations between WooCommerce, Moodle and Mailchimp, including a Moodle re-theme and some custom code.

What’s the Institute of Photography?

The Institute of Photography (or IOP®) was founded by photography and online photography course experts to help people increase their skills from the comfort of their own home… …The Institute of Photography (IOP®) was created by Tim McCann, an experienced photographer, photo-journalist and now Online Photography Course Director for IOP®. Tim was the editor of the number one photography magazine in Britain: Digital Photography Made Easy. He is also the former editor of PC Home, What’s Online and The Net magazine among others and has a wealth of experience to share with his students.

The Task

The Institute of Photography booked a speed optimization for their full setup, which was a great success: shaving down the page load times for user from 8.7 seconds to under 2 seconds. The optimization was undertaken with the assistance of the excellent Mike Andreasen of WPBullet, who Silicon Dales work with on a regular basis.

All elements of the IOP setup were also updated to the latest stable release, including Moodle, WordPress, WooCommerce, plugins and themes.

The Moodle learning management system was re-themed to bring it completely up to date and provide a fresh look for photography students logging in.

Finally, the whole setup was integrated to allow orders in WooCommerce to automatically enrol students on the relevant course in Moodle, to select their own username and password as part of the process and to ensure they receive emails with the relevant course information and full Terms & Conditions from Mailchimp.

These automations have been a great time saver for IOP and have enabled the team to concentrate on what they do best: creating awesome online photography courses.

What the client said

It’s a great improvement. Thank you for your patience and professionalism.

