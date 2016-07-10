Relaunch: Constable Burton Hall Caravan Park

Last week, saw the relaunch of a long-standing client site, as Constable Burton Estate had us rebuild their Constable Burton Hall Caravan Park website in a mobile friendly, responsive, WordPress skin.

The website includes a WooCommerce accommodation booking system, which allows guests to register online for stays at the caravan Park.

This booking system is good for guests, as it allows them to configure their booking, and even add a premium wifi service to their stay, when making their booking.

The booking system allows guests to pay online with a credit or debit card, from the checkout page, or to use a PayPal account: to make life easier for the customer.

The website is also SSL everywhere, not just on checkout pages, for additional security. HTTPS everywhere is becoming a norm, and protects customer data, which is reassuring to guests looking to make a booking: the little padlock displays, meaning everything is secure and safe to make a booking.

Check out the following links: