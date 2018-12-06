Launch of the BigCommerce WordPress Plugin

Online eCommerce platform, BigCommerce, have announced the release of the BigCommerce Plugin for WordPress on 5th December 2018. The release coincides with BigCommerce sponsoring a “Sounds of Nashville” party alongside WP Engine and 10Up at the WordCamp US conference.

Users can install the plugin on multiple WordPress sites, and importantly, manage the functions of their BigCommerce store from their WordPress dashboard. Want to get started with BigCommerce or integrate it with your existing WordPress website? Contact Silicon Dales today.

Download the BigCommerce for WordPress plugin

Silicon Dales have been monitoring development of the plugin since Beta and are on hand to assist clients with the new integration.