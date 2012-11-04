New WordPress “Race Maps” Plugin Built in Silicon Dales

This plugin has been closed and is no longer available for download.

This morning, we committed the 1.0 version of a new WordPress plugin, called “Race Maps” to the WordPress plugins repository, on behalf of international running website, Race-Calendar.com.

You can find Race Maps at WordPress here.

The plugin very simply allows bloggers with an interest in running, or health, to very quickly add interactive maps (built on Google’s Maps API) to their website which contain running events.

