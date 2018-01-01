In our context, WP means WordPress, the Open Source CMS Silicon Dales have been working with since 2005.

You can find WordPress tutorials, case studies and plugin reviews in this section, when they have been tagged with “WP”.

WP Used by businesses

The shortening wp is used by a few websites, plugins, hosts and other services which are aimed at WordPress business and consumer customers. This may be expected to grow as WordPress is a trademarked term, with the TM owned by the WordPress foundation.

Some businesses and popular plugins which use “wp” in their product or service name include:

There are obviously many many more, but the above are some of the more popular ones, on which we have pages here already!

Contact us if you own a “wp” business and would like to be included in this not-at-all-exhaustive list above.