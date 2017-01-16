WordPress 4.7.1 “Vaughan” Security Release & WooCommerce 2.6.12 Fix Release

New versions of WordPress and WooCommerce were shipped last week with many corresponding updates to plugins and integrations. WordPress 4.7.1. was a quick follow up to December’s release of “Vaughan”.

As this latest WordPress update is a security fix, WordPress websites should be updated straight away if they haven’t already been auto-updated (some admins disable auto-update for large or complex website which need testing first).

In addition, the deprecation date for PHP 5.6 has just passed, meaning that hosting admins should upgrade to 7.0 or 7.1 as soon as possible: full details here. To get the best out of your WordPress experience, your hosting setup should be running the latest version of PHP.

For release notes on WordPress 4.7.1 click here.

For release notes on WooCommerce 2.6.12 click here.

Silicon Dales customers who are on a Maintenance Contract will have already had their websites tested and upgraded by our team.

To setup a regular Maintenance Contract or book a troubleshooting session for your WordPress website, contact Silicon Dales today.