Introducing the “AffiliateWP” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the AffiliateWP WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: AffiliateWP
- Developer: WooCommerce
- Price: from USD $49
- Click here to download AffiliateWP from WooCommerce.com
Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.
What Woo Say
“AffiliateWP integrates fully with WooCommerce, allowing access to all of AffiliateWP’s out-of-the-box features. From automated commissions, to tracked affiliate coupons, AffiliateWP can help you get your new affiliate program up and running quickly, so you can start earning even more money through your WooCommerce store.
Compatible with all add-ons
Affiliate coupon tracking
Subscriptions and Recurring Referrals
Reject refunded referrals
Set per-product rates
Disable specific products”
What We Say
The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet.
As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients.
If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49
An Official Extension
AffiliateWP is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.
Need help with AffiliateWP?
Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.