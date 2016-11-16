Introducing the “AffiliateWP” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the AffiliateWP WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: AffiliateWP

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“AffiliateWP integrates fully with WooCommerce, allowing access to all of AffiliateWP’s out-of-the-box features. From automated commissions, to tracked affiliate coupons, AffiliateWP can help you get your new affiliate program up and running quickly, so you can start earning even more money through your WooCommerce store. Compatible with all add-ons

Affiliate coupon tracking

Subscriptions and Recurring Referrals

Reject refunded referrals

Set per-product rates

Disable specific products”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

AffiliateWP is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

