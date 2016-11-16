Introducing the “Postcode/Address Validation” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Postcode/Address Validation WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Postcode/Address Validation

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“If your store has tried to ship to an invalid address, you know it has cost you both the time and money to resend the order to the customer. Never worry about this hassle again! Easily add US Address Validation, UK Postcode Lookup, or NL Postcode Lookup to your WooCommerce Checkout. Postcode/Address Validation will simplify your checkout process and improve order address quality by having your customer validate or lookup their address during checkout.”

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Postcode/Address Validation is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

