Introducing the “Alipay Cross Border Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Alipay Cross Border Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Alipay Cross Border Payment Gateway

Developer: OPMC

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“The Alipay Cross-Border Payment Gateway plugin for WooCommerce allows you to tap into the 1.3 billion-person Chinese market. With 700 million users, Alipay is the most-used payment gateway in China, dwarfing all others, including PayPal. With the Alipay Cross-Border plugin, your website will be able to accept payments from residents and businesses inside Mainland China using a payment method they are familiar and comfortable with. It accounts for roughly half of all online payment transactions within China.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Alipay Cross Border Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

