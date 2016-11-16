Introducing the “New Zealand Post” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the New Zealand Post WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: New Zealand Post

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“The New Zealand Post Group offers services to help New Zealand run, connecting people, businesses and communities. This plugin lets you offer New Zealand Post rates to your customers which are pulled directly from their API.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

New Zealand Post is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

