Introducing the “Clickatell SMS Notifications” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Clickatell SMS Notifications WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Clickatell SMS Notifications

Developer: Gerhard Potgieter

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download Clickatell SMS Notifications from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Clickatell SMS Notifications

What Woo Say

“The Clickatell SMS Notifications plugin for WooCommerce allows you to keep customers updated on the progress of orders by sending them SMS notifications when their order status changes. SMS Notifications are fully customizable via the settings pages, giving messages a personal touch by adding order totals, first names and the shop name. Enable/disable notifications depending on the order status. You can receive delivery reports that are integrated in the WooCommerce order notes system, showing when SMS messages were sent and delivered or not with a short error message. This extension requires a Clickatell Central API account.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get Clickatell SMS Notifications

An Official Extension

Clickatell SMS Notifications is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Clickatell SMS Notifications?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Clickatell SMS Notifications