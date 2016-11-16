Introducing the “WooCommerce Sales Report Email” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Sales Report Email WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Sales Report Email

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $29

Click here to download WooCommerce Sales Report Email from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Sales Report Email

What Woo Say

“Know how your products are selling without having to login to your store. The WooCommerce Sales Report Emails extension sends emails daily, weekly or monthly, containing meaningful information about how your store’s products are performing.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

Get WooCommerce Sales Report Email

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Sales Report Email is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Sales Report Email?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Sales Report Email