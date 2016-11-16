In this post, we describe the main features of the Email Attachments WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Email Attachments

Developer: InoPlugs

Price: from USD $29

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“With this plugin you can add any type and any number of attachments to the email correspondence generated by WooCommerce. You also may add additional CC and BCC recipients. To make the recipients aware of the email attachments you can add a notification headline and a notification text at the footer of the email.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

Email Attachments is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

