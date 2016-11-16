Introducing the “EU VAT Number” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the EU VAT Number WooCommerce extension.

“Allow valid EU businesses the choice of paying tax at your store This extension provides your checkout with a field to collect and validate a customer’s EU VAT number, if they have one. Upon entering a valid VAT number, the business will not be charged VAT at your store. The validation function uses the handy VIES (enables verification of the validity of a VAT number issued by any EU member state: http://ec.europa.eu/taxation_customs/vies/).”

A super little extension which helps your store to comply with EU VAT regulations, which is great if you sell to customers in the EU who can reverse charge their VAT! If relevant to your business, this plugin is a huge help – customers who should not pay VAT will not pay VAT, costing you sales!

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

An Official Extension

EU VAT Number is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

