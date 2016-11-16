Introducing the “eWAY” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the eWAY WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: eWAY

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“Take credit card payments securely via eWay (UK, US, AU, and NZ) keeping customers on your site. Supports WooCommerce Subscriptions, WooCommerce Refunds API, as well as token payments, which allows customers to save credit cards for future purchases.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is optional but recommended by the extension authors for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

eWAY is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with eWAY?

