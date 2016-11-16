Introducing the “Flat Rate Box Shipping” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Flat Rate Box Shipping WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Flat Rate Box Shipping

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“Flat rate box shipping lets you define costs for boxes to different destinations. Items are packed into boxes based on item size and volume, and then that box uses the fixed costs you define per destination. Add multiple box sizes per shipping zone.

Add costs per box, per weight unit, and a percentage of the item costs inside.

Define a cost for un-packable items e.g. too large to fit in a box.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Flat Rate Box Shipping is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

