Introducing the “Mix ‘n Match Products” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Mix ‘n Match Products WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Mix ‘n Match Products

Developer: Kathy Darling

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Allow your customers to combine products and create their own variations, and increase your average order value.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Mix ‘n Match Products is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

