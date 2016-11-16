Introducing the “WooCommerce Drip” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Drip WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Drip

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“Connect your WooCommerce store to your Drip Email Marketing account so you can track and analyse your subscribers and customers.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Drip is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Drip?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

