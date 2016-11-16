Introducing the “Name your price” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Name your price WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Name your price

Developer: Kathy Darling

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“”Allow customers to define the product price. Also useful for accepting user-set donations. You can suggest a price to your customers and optionally enforce a minimum acceptable price, or leave it entirely in the hands of the customer.” The PDF Product Vouchers plugin allows you customize and sell downloadable PDF vouchers for offline goods or service. Coupled with Name Your Price, customers can create vouchers for a value of their choosing, allowing them to create printable gift certificates that can be redeemed in person.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Name your price is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Name your price?

