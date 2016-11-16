Introducing the “Cart Reports” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Cart Reports WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Cart Reports

Developer: avEight

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Cart Reports from WooCommerce.com

What Woo Say

“The WooCommerce Cart Reports extension provides real-time metrics on your customers’ open and abandoned shopping carts. Contact customers when they have logged in, but have abandoned their shopping carts.”

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Cart Reports is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

