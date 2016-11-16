Introducing the “Newsletter Subscription” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Newsletter Subscription WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Newsletter Subscription

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download Newsletter Subscription from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Newsletter Subscription

What Woo Say

“Allow customers to subscribe to your MailChimp or CampaignMonitor mailing list(s) via a widget or by opting in during checkout.”

What We Say

Another mailing list subscription extension, but not perhaps as feature rich (for mailchimp users) as the Mailchimp extension. If you use CampaignMonitor, this will be a great option for connecting your WooCommerce store, though, so that’s probably the best fit for this WooCommerce extension.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get Newsletter Subscription

An Official Extension

Newsletter Subscription is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Newsletter Subscription?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Newsletter Subscription