Introducing the “PayPal Pro” WooCommerce extension

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2016)

In this post, we describe the main features of the PayPal Pro WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: PayPal Pro

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“PayPal Pro is a gateway plugin that allows you to take credit card payments via PayPal directly on your site. The customer enters their credit card details during the checkout process, and PayPal handles the rest. This results in an extremely slick checkout process during which the user never needs to leave your site. This extension supports both traditional PayPal Pro and PayPal Pro PayFlow Editions.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

PayPal Pro is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with PayPal Pro?

