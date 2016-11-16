Introducing the “PencePay” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the PencePay WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: PencePay

Developer: Ivan Andreev

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“PencePay is an international payment processor, which provides online payment solutions for merchants in many different industries. PencePay are focused primarily on the Emerging Markets but also accept merchants from highly developed markets of European Union.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required (the payment process uses security hashing to transfer the data and the payment itself is made on a secure PencePay page).

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

PencePay is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

