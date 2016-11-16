Introducing the “Pin Payments Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Pin Payments Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Pin Payments Payment Gateway

Developer: Tyson Armstrong

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Pin Payments Payment Gateway from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Pin Payments Payment Gateway

What Woo Say

“Allows you to use Australian-based Pin Payments as a credit card. You can process payments in AUD and USD.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Pin Payments Payment Gateway

An Official Extension

Pin Payments Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Pin Payments Payment Gateway?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Pin Payments Payment Gateway