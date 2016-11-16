Introducing the “Product Add-Ons” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Product Add-Ons WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Product Add-Ons

Developer: Mike Jolley

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“Give your customers the option to customize their purchase or add personalization. Allow your customers to customize your products by adding new options such as input boxes, dropdowns or checkboxes. With the Product Add-Ons extension, gift messages, donations, laser engraving and any other product that requires user input is now an option for your customers! Product Add-Ons supports required fields, text areas, checkboxes, radios, select boxes, custom price inputs and file upload boxes.”

What We Say

Add customisations to your products which rely upon a user input – using this extension. Its also worth considering the Gravity Forms extension if you have more complex requirements.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Product Add-Ons is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Product Add-Ons?

