Introducing the “Role-Based Payment / Shipping Methods” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Role-Based Payment / Shipping Methods WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Role-Based Payment / Shipping Methods

Developer: avEIGHT

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“WooCommerce Role-Based Methods extension gives site administrators the ability to individually limit available Shipping Methods and Payment Gateways for each user role configured in WordPress. Additionally, site admins can now customize methods and gateways available to customers checking out as WooCommerce ‘guests.’ When using custom roles, The WooCommerce Role Based Methods extension makes it easy to tailor shipping methods and payment gateways for customers large and small.”

What We Say

Useful for trade / wholesale versus consumer.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Role-Based Payment / Shipping Methods is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Role-Based Payment / Shipping Methods?

