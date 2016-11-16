Introducing the “SAPO Domestic Parcel Service” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the SAPO Domestic Parcel Service WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: SAPO Domestic Parcel Service

Developer: Gerhard Potgieter

Price: from USD $29

What Woo Say

“SAPO Domestic Parcel Service is South Africa’s largest parcel delivery network, offering counter to counter parcel services. With this plugin you can calculate shipping rates for your customers to anywhere in South Africa based on their cart weight. You have the option of including handling fees, be able to work out shipping costs as a whole order or per item in the order. In addition you can also specify if shipping insurance should be added to the shipping costs. For the WooCommerce SAPO International Parcel Service Extension, go here.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven't used this plugin yet.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

SAPO Domestic Parcel Service is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with SAPO Domestic Parcel Service?

Need help installing or customizing this extension?

