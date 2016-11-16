Introducing the “WooCommerce Slack” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Slack WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Slack

Developer: Bryce Adams

Price: from USD $29

What Woo Say

“WooCommerce Slack brings your WooCommerce store into the heart of your Slack channel conversations, allowing you and your team to easily stay ‘in the loop’ on what’s happening in your store with minimal effort. There are currently seven notification events that can optionally be enabled: New Post

New Order

Backorder

Low on Stock

Out of Stock

New Customer

New Review You can set a specific channel and emoji for each notification, as well as customise the notification text to your liking!”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven't used this plugin yet.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Slack is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

