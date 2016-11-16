Introducing the “SAPO International Parcel Service” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the SAPO International Parcel Service WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: SAPO International Parcel Service

Developer: Gerhard Potgieter

Price: from USD $29

“South African Post Office is South Africa’s largest parcel delivery network, offering parcel services to customers world wide. With the International Parcel Service Shipping plugin you can easily calculate shipping costs for international customers based on their cart weight for air and surface shipping. You have the options to add handling fees, and calculating shipping on the order total or per item. For the WooCommerce SAPO Domestic Parcel Service Extension, go here.”

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

SAPO International Parcel Service is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

