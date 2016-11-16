Introducing the “Shipping Multiple Addresses” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Shipping Multiple Addresses WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Shipping Multiple Addresses

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“Out of the box, with little setup, you can help avoid the frustration that can occur when a customer is shopping for multiple people at one time. Instead of forcing them to place multiple orders, they can quickly and easily ship to multiple addresses with one order. This can be especially useful around the holidays, when more and more people are doing their primary holiday shopping online.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Shipping Multiple Addresses is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Shipping Multiple Addresses?

