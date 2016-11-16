Introducing the “Software Add-on” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Software Add-on WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Software Add-on

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $129

Click here to download Software Add-on from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Software Add-on

What Woo Say

“The WooCommerce Software Add-on gives you the ability to manage license keys and activations via your store.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $129

Get Software Add-on

An Official Extension

Software Add-on is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Software Add-on?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Software Add-on