Introducing the “Spee-Dee Delivery” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Spee-Dee Delivery WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Spee-Dee Delivery

Developer: Patrick Rauland

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Spee-Dee Delivery Service focuses shipments in the upper midwest region of the United States. This extension will dynamically create shipping estimates using Spee-Dee’s api. You don’t need a Spee-Dee account – you only need to enter a weight for your products and Spee-Dee will calculate the rest! This estimate will be presented to the customer during checkout where they can choose their preference”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Spee-Dee Delivery is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Spee-Dee Delivery?

