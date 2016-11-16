Introducing the “Speed Services Couriers” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Speed Services Couriers WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Speed Services Couriers

Developer: Gerhard Potgieter

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“Speed Services Couriers provides the most extensive express courier network in Southern Africa. With the Speed Services Couriers shipping plugin for WooCommerce you can easily calculate shipping costs for customers at checkout based on their cart weight. Shipping are calculated in two option, counter to counter and counter to door, you also have the option to add handling fees and shipping insurance costs and have the ability to calculate shipping based on a whole order or per item.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Speed Services Couriers is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Speed Services Couriers?

