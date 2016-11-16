Introducing the “URL Coupons” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the URL Coupons WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: URL Coupons

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“Add a unique URL to a coupon code that automatically applies a discount and (optionally) adds products to the customer’s shopping cart.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

URL Coupons is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with URL Coupons?

