Introducing the “WooCommerce Conditional Content” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Conditional Content WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Conditional Content

Developer: Lucas Stark

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“Conditional content is designed to allow you to display messages, advertisements, reminders, or other content based on a wide assortment of rules and conditions.”

What We Say

This plugin allows you to setup a vast array of rules about content which displays / does not display when certain conditions are met – for example if you have a shipping message which you want to display only when certain items are in the cart or similar. This plugin eliminates the need to create complex coding rules or customizations in order to do highly specific conditional things with WooCommerce – making your store more future proof and upgrade friendly, as well as delivering specific conditional content to your customers.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Conditional Content is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Conditional Content?

