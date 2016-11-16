Introducing the “WooCommerce Conditional Shipping and Payments” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Conditional Shipping and Payments WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Conditional Shipping and Payments

Developer: SomewhereWarm

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download WooCommerce Conditional Shipping and Payments from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Conditional Shipping and Payments

What Woo Say

“Use advanced rules to control the countries/states, payment gateways and shipping methods available during checkout. Bind shipping method restrictions with certain products, product categories, or shipping classes. Create multiple add-on flat rates and make them available conditionally, depending on the shipping destination or package weight. Create product-level restrictions to comply with shipping carrier terms-of-service and customs import regulations associated with specific products.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get WooCommerce Conditional Shipping and Payments

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Conditional Shipping and Payments is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Conditional Shipping and Payments?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Conditional Shipping and Payments