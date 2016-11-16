Introducing the “WooCommerce Customer History” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Customer History WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Customer History

Developer: Brian Richards

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download WooCommerce Customer History from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“The Customer History extension for WooCommerce observes how your customers browse through your WooCommerce store, as well as keeping a full purchase history log, and calculating the total customer lifetime value.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Customer History is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

