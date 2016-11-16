Introducing the “WooCommerce Distance Rate Shipping” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Distance Rate Shipping WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Distance Rate Shipping

Developer: Gerhard Potgieter

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Easily offer shipping rates based on the distance or total travel time to your customer. Rules can be set up to charge based on the distance, total travel time as well as charging extra based on the total cart value, total weight of the products in the cart, and the number of items in the cart.”

What We Say

This is an excellent plugin which is really useful for those merchants who offer local deliver or similar services on their products. Easy to setup, and can help you upsell delivery to those “just out of range” customers!

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Distance Rate Shipping is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Distance Rate Shipping?

