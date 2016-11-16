Introducing the “WooCommerce Waitlist” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Waitlist WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Waitlist

Developer: Neil Pie

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“With WooCommerce Waitlist customers can register for email notifications when out-of-stock products become available.”

What We Say

Using this extension to allow customers to join a waitlist to be notified when a product returns back in stock is a great way to help learn which products you need to order in soonest! Helps profitability and the usefullness of your product catalogue. Recommended.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Waitlist is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

