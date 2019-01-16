Clickfunnels has taken the online marketing world by storm and in a few short years has generated over $100 million in revenue and over $1 billion in revenue for its platform users. The concept is simple – build a marketing funnel online, easily, and quickly. Marketing funnels have been around since commerce started, but not till Clickfunnels has it been so easy to create, build and launch a marketing funnel that has all the features to convert customers into sales.

What Is ClickFunnels?

The platform is simply an app to build sophisticated digital marketing sales funnels in a fast, efficient and user friendly way, even you don’t have much experience in web design. The simple drag and drop page builder (Etison) makes it simple and intuitive to easily create amazing looking landing pages quickly.

With a large number of free Clickfunnels templates available, in as little as 10 or 20 minutes you can have an entire funnel built and launched.

To be fair, as with any software app or platform that you have just started to use, it does take a little bit of time to get your head around it, but once you’ve built a few funnels……… it’s fast.

What I also like about the software is the large range of integration available which makes it possible to do almost anything you like, and if you can’t, there is always the trusty Zapier app to pull it all together.

Clickfunnels Pricing Options

The app is based on a subscription model, and as with all subscription models, the more you pay monthly, the more features you get access too. Below you can see the options available and what features you get access to. Simply, there is 14 Day Free Trial, then you can continue at $97 per month, or the full blown package at $297 per month.

Choosing The Best Pricing Option

It’s a no brainer that if you are just starting out you should probably learn a little about the process first. There are 1000’s of free tutorials online and also there is very active Facebook group. However what I suggest, (and it’s what I did) is to get a FREE Copy of Russel Brunsons (Clickfunnels Founder) Dotcom Secrets Book. He’ll actually ship you a paperback copy no matter where you live in the world. It’s a great way to learn why funnel marketing is one of the most lucrative and successful ways to start an online business.

Get The DotcomSecrets Book For Free – Everything You Need To Know About Funnels

Once you understand their power, it’s best then to sign up to the free 14 day trial and simply get started. The $97 option has more than enough features than most marketers will ever need. The fully blown package which includes Backpack (Affiliate Software) and Actionetics (Email Marketing) at $297, will essentially provide a full system. However you can do it cheaper by getting started with an email marketing platform like Active Campaign when you’re first starting out.