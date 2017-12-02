(Last Updated On: December 2, 2017)

If you’re a G Suite customer or Google Account free user, and you gain the great collaborative and time saving benefit of using Google Docs for your Word Processing, maybe you wanted to learn how to do certain little tricks!? In this tutorial, we describe how you can change the margin sizes on Google Docs in order to make your page narrower, wider or to increase or decrease the space at the top or bottom of your page.

How to change margins on Google Docs

First up, login to your G Suite account and access the document in question.

Then, click “File” and find and click on “Page setup” which you can see in the image below.

This will bring up the following menu, where you can set your margin for top, bottom, left and right, and then click “OK” to make these changes apply.

When this is done, you’re done!

NOTE – you can click “set as default” if you always want your docs to be formatted in this way, and this will probably save you repeating this step in the future!

Leave a comment below if this helped you get this done today.